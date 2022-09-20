Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 3257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

Specifically, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

