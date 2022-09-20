Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Monday. 108,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $80,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.