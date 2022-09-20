CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $27.58

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $26.42. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 218 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Insider Transactions at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.