Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

C stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

