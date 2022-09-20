Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 257,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,402,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,302,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 703,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

