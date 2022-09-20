Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 235,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $327.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIVB. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.