Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 235,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $327.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CIVB. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
