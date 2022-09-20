CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 254,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.