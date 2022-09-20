Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clariant Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLZNY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

