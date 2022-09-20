Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
CLZNY opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.30.
Clariant Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
