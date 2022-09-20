Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,432,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. 83,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,558. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

