Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 92,980 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 1,325,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

