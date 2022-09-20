Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $476,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.81. 167,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.32. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

