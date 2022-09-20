Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $275,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

