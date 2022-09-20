Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,208 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

