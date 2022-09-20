Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $633,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $49.67.

