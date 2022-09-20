Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Li-Cycle by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.6 %

LICY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 72,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,094. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.