Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLINR remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

