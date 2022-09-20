Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 120,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $681.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.87. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

