Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Clinigen Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.
Clinigen Group Company Profile
Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.
