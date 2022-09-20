Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $5.25 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,221. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

