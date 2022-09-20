CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSRF remained flat at 3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CoinShares International has a 52-week low of 2.32 and a 52-week high of 11.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoinShares International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

