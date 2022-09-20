Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

COLM traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. 8,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

