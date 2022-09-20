Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 1,407,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

