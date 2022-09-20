Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

