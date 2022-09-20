Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CYH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 164,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

