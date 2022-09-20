Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

