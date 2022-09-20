Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

