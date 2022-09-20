Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $3.59 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.