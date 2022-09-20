Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,133 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Medtronic by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,511,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 432,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

MDT opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

