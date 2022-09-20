Comparing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and ironSource (NYSE:IS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NerdWallet and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NerdWallet currently has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 99.70%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 96.92%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than ironSource.

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.22 -$42.50 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 7.25 $59.82 million $0.06 66.01

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

ironSource beats NerdWallet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.