Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.85 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

