Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.
Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.
