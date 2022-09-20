Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 562,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.12. 191,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

