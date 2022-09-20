Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

