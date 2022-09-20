Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.65.

