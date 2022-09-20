Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

