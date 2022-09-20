Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

