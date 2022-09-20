Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

