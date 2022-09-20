Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.