Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

