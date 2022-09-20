Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

