Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

