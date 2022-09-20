Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VEA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 626,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,516. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.