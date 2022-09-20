Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.35. 14,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,025. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.56 and a 200-day moving average of $473.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.