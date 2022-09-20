Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

