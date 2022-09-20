Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

