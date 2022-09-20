Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $278.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

