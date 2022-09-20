Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 394 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.