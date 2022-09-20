ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $18,703.30 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,440,171 shares in the company, valued at $40,611,367.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,748,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,383. The firm has a market cap of $622.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

