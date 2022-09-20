Contrasting SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SOHO China alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 2.00 $10.11 million ($0.19) -66.68

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties -2.05% -0.54% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SOHO China and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SOHO China and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 2 8 2 0 2.00

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

(Get Rating)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.