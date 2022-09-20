Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AutoZone by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,709,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $37.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,135.25. 10,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,094.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,559.43 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,227.65.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.